Welcome to a unique and free browser game called Operation-B.


It's a strategy game where tactical insight is more important than pure strength and outnumbering the enemy. Form your own team of mercenaries, use your ingenuity to outwit your opponent and capture your opponents king.

Always find an available game, 24/7, either against a human or AI driven opponent. Play one on one with a friend or team up in the Conquest game mode and battle against other teams.

All you need to play is a browser! No downloads or plugins required. Use the form below to start capturing kings and conquering the world of Operation-B!

Operation-B Conquest

Operation-B Conquest

Operation-B Game

Operation-B Game

Operation-B Game

Bas Bladen

Gunther Gï¿½ns

Boris Bazookski

Sir Sean Snipes

Blog

Conquest round – October 18

On the eighteenth of October a new round of conquest with a great new map will start. Join a team...

Android App release 1.4

A new Android App version has been released. This release is all about providing a better usability experience while...

Conquest round – August 13

On the thirteenth of August a new round of conquest will start. Join a team and start conquering! What’s your color?...

Redesign of the portal for website and webapp.
Added remaining turn timelimit on the games overview page.
